EverGreenCoin (EGC) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 47.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $373,012.00 and $8.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.55 or 0.01370086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053853 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00206728 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00075694 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001973 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,151,976 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

