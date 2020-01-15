Everipedia (IQ) Trading 19.8% Higher This Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, OTCBTC, BigONE and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.03533287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00201384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00128601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,823,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,523,345,794 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Upbit and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.