Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Shares of ES stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.32. 2,196,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,917. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $66.13 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

