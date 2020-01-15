Everus (EVR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,121.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $50.98 and $33.94. Over the last week, Everus has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Everus has a market capitalization of $13.94 million and approximately $1,121.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.91 or 0.05992877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026637 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035823 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00119564 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,887,448 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

