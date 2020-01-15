EveryCoin Price Up 5% Over Last Week (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $91,677.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EveryCoin Token Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20.

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

