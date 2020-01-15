Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s previous close.

EMAN stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 211 ($2.78). 18,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,079. Everyman Media Group has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.99 ($2.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 191.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 22 venues with 69 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

