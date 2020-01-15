Evil Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $53,372.00 (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Evil Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Evil Coin has a total market capitalization of $53,372.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Evil Coin

EVIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin.

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

