Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.59 ($33.25).

FRA:EVK opened at €25.48 ($29.63) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.73. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

