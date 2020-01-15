Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. Exelixis reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,835.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,956 shares of company stock worth $5,040,078. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 75.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 105.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,013,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,929. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

