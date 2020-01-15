Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXEL. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Sunday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.91.

EXEL stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,078. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 194,446 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

