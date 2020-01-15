Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,609 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 17,103 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,822 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 435,411 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,315,203 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $302,751,000 after purchasing an additional 434,050 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

