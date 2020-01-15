ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor Sells 6,759 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $479,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,464,069.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Rohit Kapoor sold 189 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $13,400.10.

On Thursday, December 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $56,720.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Rohit Kapoor sold 100 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $7,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Rohit Kapoor sold 6,100 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $422,913.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Rohit Kapoor sold 5,772 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $403,462.80.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,868 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $270,411.88.

On Monday, November 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $69.90.

On Thursday, October 31st, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,565 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $249,371.75.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.93. 194,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $72.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

