ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley Sells 2,000 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $143,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $71.93. The company had a trading volume of 194,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,290. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

