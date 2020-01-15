ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Raised to $67.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXLS. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. ExlService has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $708,907.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $56,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,041,576.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,855 shares of company stock worth $4,144,796. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,293,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 99.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 595,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 297,151 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 13.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,634,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

