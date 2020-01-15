EXMR Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.20 Million (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. During the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001896 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000583 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

