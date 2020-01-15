Exosis Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $62,435.00 and approximately $25,177.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.01867747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.03791498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00656603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00751467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00084746 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00603848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 490,496 coins and its circulating supply is 325,496 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis' official message board is forum.exosis.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

