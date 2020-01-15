Expanse (EXP) Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and Cryptopia. Expanse has a market cap of $545,432.00 and $1,348.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,590,989 coins and its circulating supply is 18,550,652 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, YoBit, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.