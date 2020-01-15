Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,334 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2,614.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,051,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,721,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,203 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.71. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $792,791.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

