Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,383,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,622,132,000 after acquiring an additional 191,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 546,889 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,735,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,622,000 after acquiring an additional 93,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,688,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,105,000 after acquiring an additional 382,184 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,433,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,512,000 after acquiring an additional 69,788 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

