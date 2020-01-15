Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,220,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 11,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 20.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Express stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. 1,022,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. Express has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $299.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Express will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Express by 255.1% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Express by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Express by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 277,134 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Express by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 277,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

