EXRNchain (EXRN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. EXRNchain has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $129.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EXRNchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXRNchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.91 or 0.05992877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026637 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035823 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00119564 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

EXRNchain Token Profile

EXRNchain is a token. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain. EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken. The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com.

Buying and Selling EXRNchain

EXRNchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXRNchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXRNchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXRNchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXRNchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXRNchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.