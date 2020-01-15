Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $46,129.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,733.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Insiders sold a total of 13,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,495 in the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.59. 1,229,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,974. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.77. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.97 and a 12-month high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.