Extremely Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact GameStop (NYSE:GME) Share Price

News stories about GameStop (NYSE:GME) have been trending extremely negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GameStop earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

GameStop stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.18. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $313.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

