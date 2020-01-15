Extremely Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Share Price

News coverage about Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) has trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Accor earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS ACRFF remained flat at $$45.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91. Accor has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

