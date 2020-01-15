Extremely Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Share Price

Press coverage about Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) has been trending extremely positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Magnum Goldcorp earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

The stock has a market capitalization of $363,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. Magnum Goldcorp has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

About Magnum Goldcorp

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

