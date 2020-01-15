Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

