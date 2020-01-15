Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.6% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

