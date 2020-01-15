Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 128,809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

EYPT opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.54. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $167.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 250.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.