Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on FN. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,995.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $347,829.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,064. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.35. 168,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $67.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

