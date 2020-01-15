Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Down 6.6% in December

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,900 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.35. 168,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.93. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $67.17.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $1,851,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,707,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,995.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,064 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 21,933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,658,000 after buying an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 28,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

