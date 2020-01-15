Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $37,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.15. 7,588,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.54. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $141.27 and a one year high of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $629.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.04.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock worth $233,184,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

