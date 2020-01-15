Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 3.3% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.27 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock worth $233,184,417. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.37.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

