Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $275.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Aegis upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.04.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $632.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.54. Facebook has a 1-year low of $141.27 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $10,160,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock worth $233,184,417 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.