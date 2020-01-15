Faceter Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Faceter has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $381,474.00 and $2,058.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $20.33 and $7.50.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.58 or 0.06033723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00120090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001489 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $33.94, $24.43, $5.60, $32.15, $18.94, $50.98, $20.33 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

