Family Legacy Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $2,539,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $2,359,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

