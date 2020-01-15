Family Legacy Inc. Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $157.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.97.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1,246.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $160.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

