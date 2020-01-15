Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Tops $0.0092

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $41,653.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.68 or 0.05766437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035164 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00119893 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001509 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

