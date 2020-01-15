FarmaTrust Price Reaches $0.0022 (FTT)

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 88.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One FarmaTrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and Liquid. Over the last week, FarmaTrust has traded up 284.8% against the US dollar. FarmaTrust has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. FarmaTrust’s official website is farmatrust.io. FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FarmaTrust Token Trading

FarmaTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FarmaTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FarmaTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

