Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 167,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMNB. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,774. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $439.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

