Farmers Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.17. 25,644,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,844,094. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $160.32 and a 1-year high of $221.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

