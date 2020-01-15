Farmers Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,842.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 114,051 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $4,743,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 93,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.54. 6,145,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,652,245. The company has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

