Farmers Trust Co. Invests $3.30 Million in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 13,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 120,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,737 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 715,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,593,000 after acquiring an additional 160,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

NYSE WY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. 3,274,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

