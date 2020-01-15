Farmers Trust Co. Invests $3.47 Million in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.93. 3,512,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

