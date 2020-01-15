Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Raytheon comprises 1.5% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

NYSE:RTN traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.41. 1,340,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,060. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $158.16 and a 12-month high of $232.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.