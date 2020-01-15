Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 8,288 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 517,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 75,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,464,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after buying an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,680,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690,381. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.