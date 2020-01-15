Farmers Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 57,075 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.13. 5,883,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,174. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.