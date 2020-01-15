Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.8% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,445,005,000 after buying an additional 345,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after buying an additional 8,968,947 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,707,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $647,297,000 after buying an additional 389,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,088,000 after buying an additional 64,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

HON stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,390. The company has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.19 and a 12-month high of $183.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.87.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.