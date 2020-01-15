Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,757 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 284,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after buying an additional 18,597 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 328.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.90. 2,625,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

