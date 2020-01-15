Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in VF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in VF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.71. 1,491,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.77.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

