Farmers Trust Co. Sells 1,605 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $251.58. 1,588,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,268. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $171.74 and a 52 week high of $252.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.92.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

